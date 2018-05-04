Driver arrested for impaired driving after hitting vehicles, pedestrians near Union Station
There were no serious injuries, Toronto police say
A driver has been arrested for impaired driving after hitting multiple vehicles and pedestrians near Toronto's Union Station Friday night.
Toronto police say around 8:22 p.m., they got a call about a car that struck several other vehicles in front of Union Station.
Const. David Hopkinson says the driver also hit a number of pedestrians before fleeing the scene.
The driver was caught by police and taken into custody.
There were no serious injuries and nobody was transported by local paramedics.
Front Street is closed between University Avenue and Bay Street as police investigate.
COLLISION:<br>Union Station<br>-Car has struck several other cars<br>-Has also struck some pedestrians<br>-No serious injuries<br>-Suspect vehicle fled scene<br>-Officers have caught the man<br>-In custody for Impaired Driving<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO804705?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO804705</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations