Driver arrested for impaired driving after hitting vehicles, pedestrians near Union Station

A driver has been arrested for impaired driving after hitting multiple vehicles and pedestrians near Toronto's Union Station Friday night.

There were no serious injuries, Toronto police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say a driver has been arrested for impaired driving after hitting several other vehicles and a number of pedestrians near Union Station Friday night. (Rob Krbavac/CBC News)

Toronto police say around 8:22 p.m., they got a call about a car that struck several other vehicles in front of Union Station.

Const. David Hopkinson says the driver also hit a number of pedestrians before fleeing the scene.

The driver was caught by police and taken into custody.

There were no serious injuries and nobody was transported by local paramedics.

Front Street is closed between University Avenue and Bay Street as police investigate.

