York Regional Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a man following an assault at what they say was an illegal gaming den in Richmond Hill that left a 28-year-old man suffering serious injuries.

The incident, at a commercial plaza on Leslie Street, took place on June 9 this year, but investigators have not been able to track down the suspect and released a 51-second video of the incident Friday.

In it, the attacker is seen throwing the victim to the floor before kicking him several times, delivering a handful of punches, then kicking him repeatedly again. Two bystanders, one in a white T-shirt and another in a black T-shirt, can be seen looking on.

Police say they were called to the plaza around 2 p.m. that afternoon for reports of an assault. They say the attacker confronted a man over an "outstanding debt" before the assault, which sent the victim to hospital for treatment.

"Investigators have exhausted all leads," police said in a release Friday, and are now appealing to the public for assistance.

The suspect is described as male, 6'3," Middle Eastern with a shaved head, goatee and muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police #2 District at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com.