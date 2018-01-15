With scattered periods of snow in the forecast on Monday, Environment Canada is warning drivers to take extra precaution on the roads.

Flurries coming off Lake Ontario are expected to hit areas of Toronto — primarily in the eastern reaches of the city — as well as York and Durham regions throughout the day.

Up to five centimetres could fall throughout the morning, according to the federal weather agency.

"Roads may quickly become icy and visibilities are expected to be reduced at times in the bands," Environment Canada said in a weather weather travel advisory.

A more "widespread" snowfall could hit the city for afternoon commute, as well, dropping up to another five centimetres tonight. However, some localized areas near the lakeshore could see as much as 10 centimetres.

As for temperatures, things are expected to stay relatively cold until midweek, with a high of –3 C for Monday and –8 C for Tuesday. A slight warming is forecast heading into the weekend, with temperatures rising to 4 C for Saturday.

Meanwhile, an extreme cold weather alert issued by the city's medical officer of health over the weekend ended early Monday morning.