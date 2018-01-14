With scattered snow in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, Environment Canada is warning drivers to take extra precaution on the roads.

Flurries coming off Lake Ontario are expected to hit areas of Toronto — primarily in the eastern reaches of the city — as well as York and Durham regions starting tonight.

Up to five centimetres could fall quickly Sunday night, with another five centimetres possible tomorrow through the morning commute, according to the federal weather agency.

"Roads may quickly become icy and visibilities are expected to be reduced at times in the bands," Environment Canada said in a weather weather travel advisory.

A more "widespread" snowfall could hit the city for afternoon commute, as well.

As for temperatures, things are expected to stay relatively cold until midweek, with a high of –3 C for Monday and –8 C for Tuesday. A slight warming is forecast heading into the weekend, with temperatures rising to 4 C for Saturday.

Meanwhile, an extreme cold weather alert issued by the city's medical officer of health remains in effect.