Toronto braces for major weekend ice storm

Toronto is bracing itself for a wintry take on April showers as an ice storm is expected to hit the GTA and southern Ontario this weekend.

Environment Canada said Friday that Toronto can expect significant ice build-up because of freezing rain hitting the region this weekend.

Rain that started Friday is expected to turn into freezing rain Saturday morning and meteorologists are expecting the freezing rain to continue into the afternoon.

The freezing rain may also become or be mixed with ice pellets, and some regions east of the GTA may also see snow, Environment Canada says.

Saturday evening may also see the the freezing rain stop for a few hours, but it is expected to resume with ice building up to 10 to 20 mm expected by Sunday morning.

The national agency also adds that flooding may become an issue later on Sunday due to precipitation turning to rain at some point that day.

Roads are expected to be dangerous as the storm moves in, and power outages may occur if ice and winds challenge power lines.