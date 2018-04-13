A wintry 'cocktail' of freezing rain and ice pellets could cause power outages this weekend

Heavy rain, freezing rain and even ice pellets are all part of a weather "cocktail" expected to fall in the GTA this weekend, bringing with it gusty winds that could cause widespread power outages, Environment Canada warns.

A freezing rain warning is now in effect for Toronto because of the storm heading toward the city. The worst of the weather is expected this weekend.

"It's quite the cocktail of precipitation with this storm," said Etienne Gregoire, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"If you have to do any travelling on the weekend ... you'll encounter all kinds of conditions."

The rain is expected to start on Friday, which will change to freezing rain early Saturday morning and continue into Sunday as the storm "pulls a lot of cold air from northern Ontario into it," Gregoire explains.

In some areas, the freezing rain could turn into ice pellets, he said.

Area just north of Toronto, including Newmarket, Barrie and Aurora, may be hit hardest.

Hydro crews preparing for possible damage

Toronto Hydro is preparing for any damage an ice storm can cause, including fallen wires or downed power lines, spokesperson Tori Gass said.

"The ice can accumulate on our wires, bring them down as they get heavy," she explained.

"It can also accumulate on tree branches as they come down. We're also seeing that there can be high winds in the forecast and that can also take a toll on our system."

Gass says Toronto Hydro has brought in additional crews to monitor the situation over the weekend.

65 salt trucks on standby

With Environment Canada calling for winter-like driving conditions, the city has 65 salt trucks on standby.

"We're going to start salting first on expressways, and then the main roads, and then we'll do the hills and bridges, and then we can move to local roads if required," said David Twaddle, the acting director of transportation services for Toronto and East York.

Twaddle said motorists, cyclist and pedestrians alike should take precautions when they're travelling during the storm.

Flooding is expected in some areas, so city crews are also out clearing catch basins. Twaddle is asking residents to call 311 if they see any flooding.