More than 20,000 pounds of sculpted ice is on display this weekend in Yorkville.
The 12th annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest — happening in the area of the Village of Yorkville Park and Cumberland Street — featured an ice carving competition at noon on Saturday.
This year's theme? Canada's 150th anniversary. From moose to mounties, the anniversary-inspired ice designs tap into all sorts of Canadiana.
Ice sculptor Michael Houle also wanted to tie in that timely theme. "This year, with the 150th anniversary of Canada, everything is Canada or Canada-themed — so I thought, what better thing to do than a Canadian Goose?" he said.
Free to the public, the event continues on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.