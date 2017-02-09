As emergency crews conducted cold water rescue training near Hanlan's Point Thursday, they urged the public to stay off the ice in Toronto.

"You've got to take the attitude right now with the shifting temperatures that no ice is safe," said PortsToronto harbour master Angus Armstrong.

Robert Comeau, fire chief at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, says this year is especially bad for ice in Toronto. He's asking people to avoid the waterways.

Members of the airport's fire department and the Toronto police marine unit train each year to make sure they know how to use the equipment and are able to respond quickly. They say a fast rescue is the key to survival.

"It will take only minutes before you start to have symptoms [of hypothermia]," Comeau said. "You need to get them in the boat or those people definitely will perish."

Emergency responders went onto the water in dry suits Thursday to familiarize using equipment like floating stretchers, rescue rings, rope and reach poles. One of the scenarios they focused on was saving an intoxicated person in the water who resisted being rescued.

After the training exercise, they offered tips on what people can do if they fall through the ice.

"Throw your hands up on the ice as far as you possibly can," Armstrong said. "Kick your feet like you're swimming and crawl. Don't stand up, but crawl off towards the nearest shore."

They also warn people not to go after pets that go onto the ice, as they may fall in themselves.

Comeau says the fire department at Billy Bishop typically responds to two ice rescues each year.