Painted 'F--- I Love You' hearts pop up on Ossington Avenue

Red painted hearts that say "F--- I Love You" have sprung up along Ossington Avenue, to the delight of Toronto's Instagram set — and the bafflement of at least one business owner in the area.

"I don't know what the sentiment behind these things are. I really don't know where they've come from and who's doing it," said Antikka Café & Records owner Razmik Tchakmak.

Multiple social media accounts credit Toronto artist Jessica Gorlicky for the project. She declined to comment to CBC Toronto about the hearts.

But since the hearts have sprung up, many on Ossington have taken them in stride.

"It's spreading love. What's not to like about that?" said Nick Plaskos, who was strolling the strip.

Plaskos says he just doesn't find the F-word that offensive anymore.

"It's 2018, there are a hell of a lot more things offensive than that," he said.

However, Tchakmak, who calls the heart near his business a lightning rod for photos, doesn't think everyone will see it in a wholly positive light.

At least one of the hearts has appeared on the side of a business. (Paul Andre St-Onge Fleurent/CBC)

"Definitely from a parental standpoint, I wouldn't want my kid seeing that around town for sure," he said.

Rachel Picard, owner of nearby restaurant Boralia, says she's unfazed by language on the heart.

"There used to be a halfway house across the street. [The Centre for Addictions and Mental Health] is right there. People are yelling profanities all the time. It's not exactly like something I haven't heard before," she said.

Toronto police told CBC Toronto they could be considered an act of vandalism if they were placed without approval from property owners or the city, and that mischief charges are a possibility.