While royal watchers muse over what designer gown Meghan Markle will wear when she gets married next Saturday, Patte Rosebank wonders whether Prince Harry's bride will stick with tradition and wear a tiara.

"There's just so much to choose from in the royal vaults," said the self-proclaimed tiara enthusiast.

"I just hope that if she does choose one it's one that hasn't been seen or worn a lot lately, because then there'll be a whole bunch of replicas coming out."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Reuters)

And that is where Rosebank's interest really lies. She's a collector of replica tiaras and in her downtown Toronto apartment she's got more than 280 of them stashed away in filing cabinets that nearly touch the ceiling.

Her collection includes replicas of tiaras worn by British, Dutch and Russian royal family members.

It was her mother who first sparked her interest in the headgear.

"She had put together her own tiara in the late 50s. It was always there for me to play dress-up in. She'd wear it when she went out. You know the tiara is always there. It's sparkly. I like sparkly," she said.

The seed may have been planted early but it was only five years ago that she started collecting tiaras. She says that's when it became easier for collectors to get their hands on one.

"If they've been worn at a royal gala and the paparazzi is there, the pictures are out. Suddenly, these wonderful manufacturers in China who have 3D printers, there is a replica," she said.

"It is amazing how fast they can get one out and usually really cheap."

Up top, Queen Elizabeth is seen wearing the Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara. Below is a replica of the tiara that Rosebank owns. ((Top) Canadian Press Images/ (Bottom) Robert Krbavac/CBC News)

The majority of the tiaras she has purchased are about $35 to $50, but she has a couple made by Juliette Designs, the same company that makes replicas for the Netflix show The Crown.

She says they cost her about £450.

"Now I did buy them when our dollar was a lot stronger, but still. So you figure that is a one-off custom piece. A lot of the gemstones they use in it are discontinued Swarovski," she said,referring to the popular crystal jewelry retailer.

Now, although those pieces come ready to wear or show, some of her cheaper tiaras do require some work of her own.

That's the case with the replica of the Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara worn by Queen Elizabeth.

"I'd say it's maybe about half the size or maybe 30 per cent smaller — I had to hand colour this and it took several steps in order to do it. Mixing the colours and putting it on and wiping off just enough," she said.

She has a copy of the Cambridge Lovers Knot Tiara often worn by Princess Diana.

Princess Diana wears the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara in these two pictures. Below is a replica of the tiara owned by Rosebank. ((Top) Canadian Press Images/ (Bottom) Robert Krbavac/CBC News)

"Actually it is a copy of a Bavarian lovers knot which had big pearl spikes on the top and this design was actually very popular," she said.

"There were quite a few copies made by different members of royal families who said, 'Oh, I like the tiara she's got. Can you make me one?'"

That tiara has also been worn by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and the wife of Prince William. Rosebank has several tiaras worn by the Duchess, including the Cartier Halo, which Kate wore on her wedding day.

"This was a favourite of the Queen Mother and it was also worn by Princess Margaret and Princess Anne," Rosebank told CBC Toronto.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wearing the Cartier Halo Tiara on her wedding day. Below is a replica of the tiara owned by Rosebank. (Top) Canadian Press Images/ (Bottom) Robert Krbavac/CBC News))

When it comes to choosing a favourite, she says "it's a tough call" at first, but quickly picks out the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara. It's one Queen Elizabeth wears often, she says.

"It's so fancy. So delicate. When I think of a crown, that's the one I think of."

Rosebank has considered approaching the Art Gallery of Ontario or Royal Ontario Museum about showcasing her collection, but for now she keeps her precious imitation tiaras stowed away.

She is, however, happy to share them with fans on her Facebook page.