It was a day Teroniya and Nathan Perin wanted to preserve for the rest of their lives.

After months of planning, the Toronto couple tied the knot at a ceremony on June 24. And to make sure the day could live on for many more years, they hired the best videographer they knew.

They wanted to look back on the footage and remember every detail: the emotion of their parents and friends as they walked down the aisle, and for Teroniya: "the way my husband was looking at me.

"I wanted to remember it exactly how it happened," she said. "And to be able to remember it when I'm 70 and growing old."

But the newlyweds soon learned they'll likely never get the chance to watch a single frame of their wedding video.

"I guess it's not meant to be, at the moment," Teroniya Perin said.

'Priceless' hard drive stolen

Two weeks after their ceremony and reception, their videographer Prashanna Jayaseelan was in downtown Toronto, filming his fourth wedding since the Perins' celebration.

In a scramble to make it inside St. Michael's Cathedral, Jayaseelan parked his SUV, grabbed his gear and rushed into the church.

When he emerged two hours later, his back window was shattered and a bag on his back seat had disappeared. Inside the bag was a hard drive containing around 36 hours of original footage from his three previous weddings.

The hard drive was stolen from Prashanna Jayaseelan's Honda CR-V in the early afternoon of July 8. (Prashanna Jayaseelan)

"They could have taken my camera, I would have been fine with it — the laptop, all the other equipment which we had in there they could have totally taken," Jayaseelan told CBC Toronto.

"But that one hard drive which had the memories of families, which money can't buy ... words can't express how deeply sorry I am," said Jayaseelan, the owner of the video production company p-your vision.

Jayaseelan said the hard drive had just been topped up after filming a wedding the night before it was stolen. As is his practice, the files would have been copied and backed up after he wrapped up shooting at St. Michael's.

"It was the perfect storm," Jayaseelan said.

Bride concerned about alzheimer's

While the photos from their wedding are safe, Teroniya Perin had a special interest in capturing her wedding as thoroughly as possible.

After her grandmother was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's, the bride has been on a mission to document the fine details of her life, in the event that she too suffers memory loss later in her life.

Teroniya and Nathan Perin on the night of their wedding. (Nathan Perin)

"I've just wanted to take in every moment," she said, fighting back tears. "Just to know what's gone on every day of my life because I know [dementia and Alzheimer's] runs in the family."

Jayaseelan and the Perins are offering a reward for the safe return of the hard drive, and say they'll allow whomever may have it to remain anonymous.

Toronto Police say they will assign an investigator to the case in the coming days, and that the officer will likely begin by visiting pawn shops in the area.