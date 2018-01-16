Firefighters are working to extinguish a hydro vault fire on University Avenue near College Street.

Toronto Fire received a call about the incident outside the Hydro Place building in downtown Toronto at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The vault was on fire when crews arrived, Toronto Fire said, and the intersection at University Avenue and College Street has since been closed down.

The chamber on fire contains both Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and Toronto Hydro cables.

"We're getting the situation under control and then we'll be able to determine what side the issue is on," said Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass.

University Avenue still closed southbound at College because of hydro vault fire outside Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/hy6T1Ljkc6 — @CBCQueensPark

As of 11:30 a.m., fire crews reported that the smoke was beginning to dissipate, and one of the trucks on scene had already left.

Toronto Hydro said power in the area has not been affected and the TTC has not reported any service disruptions due to the fire.