Emergency crews are on the scene of a hydro vault explosion downtown in Toronto's financial district, police say.

No injuries have been reported, but police say there is heavy smoke in the Bay and Adelaide streets area.

Adelaide Street is closed at Bay Street for the investigation.

EXPLOSION:

Adelaide St + Bay St

-Fire/Police o/s

-Hydro vault explosion

-Adelaide St closed in area

-No injuries reported

The explosion comes only two months after another hydro vault explosion under Toronto's Royal Bank of Canada building, forcing the evacuation of the building. No one was injured in that explosion.

Toronto Fire is on the scene due to heavy smoke from the explosion in Toronto's financial district.

That isn't the first time hydro vault fires paralyzed parts of downtown. Last March, subway service was suspended during the morning commute following a hydro vault fire.

Police say there are no reported injuries.

And back in 2014, a similar issue sent staff rushing out of Toronto City Hall. Three people had to be treated for smoke inhalation in that incident.

Toronto Hydro says it has some 11,000 vaults in all, and the majority are downtown. They are inspected every three years.

Meanwhile, the TTC says a number of routes are diverting around the scene, including:

6 Bay in both directions

142 Downtown/Avenue Road Expresss in both directions

141 Downtown/Mt Pleasant Expresant eastbound

144 Downtown/Don Valley Express eastbound

143 Downtown/Beach Express eastbound