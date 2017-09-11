Hydro crews in Toronto and across the province are going to Florida in an effort to support the millions of people left without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Hydro One, the operator of Ontario's largest electricity distribution system, says it's getting ready to send 175 employees south.

Toronto Hydro says it is is sending nearly 30 employees Tuesday to assist after receiving a request for assistance from Tampa Electric.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses lost power in the storm that made landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, and utility officials say it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone.

Hydro One says crews are heading into the U.S. Monday evening, and should reach the affected areas by Wednesday afternoon.

the utility says it has "reciprocal agreements" in place across North America to provide assistance during significant power outages.