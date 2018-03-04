Hydro One is sending crews to the Boston and Baltimore areas to help restore power in the wake of the brutal nor'easter that hammered the U.S. and parts of Atlantic Canada last week.

Along with tidal waves and coastal flooding, the storm caused power outages that left more than a million Americans shivering in the dark.

In a release issued early Sunday morning, Hydro One says it has mobilized approximately 150 power line workers and another 25 support staff to help with the restoration effort.

The Ontario utility says its crews should get to the affected areas by this evening.

As part of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, Hydro One has reciprocal agreements with North American utilities to provide assistance during major power outages, with all costs covered by the utilities receiving help.

Chief Operating Officer Greg Kiraly says this is the fourth time in the past year that Hydro One has deployed resources to help out other utilities.