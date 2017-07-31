Ontario Provincial Police have identified two people killed in last week's "devastating" multi-vehicle crash on Highway 48 in Georgina, Ont.



Steve Peticca, 44, of Vaughan, and Oleksander Shutov, 34, of North York, were killed on July 27 when five vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash.

Three gravel-hauling trucks, a cube truck and an SUV were all travelling northbound on Highway 48 when the collision took place, according to OPP.



Peticca was the driver of the SUV and Shutov was a passenger in the cube truck, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.



An adult and child were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the crash. The child is in stable condition at Sickkids and the current condition of the adult is not known.



OPP are still trying to determine what events led up to the crash.