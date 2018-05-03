Police seek driver who fled scene of deadly Highway 404 hit-and-run

Police are appealing to a driver involved in a deadly highway hit-and-run to step forward.

At around 10:30 p.m. on April 23, 20-year-old Ethann McAulay was fatally struck on Highway 404 near Major Mackenzie Drive East.

Investigators say the driver was behind the wheel of a 2011 or 2012 black Hyundai Sonata at the time of the collision.

Police say the car reportedly slowed or came to a stop after the incident.

It was last seen travelling northbound on Highway 404 before turning west onto Elgin Mills Road.

"This driver is absolutely aware of a collision," said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. "Ethann McAulay was left to die on the road."

Police later found debris from the crash strewn across the highway, including parts from the vehicle's headlights and side passenger mirror.

Along with a plea to the driver, police are also asking anyone who knows someone who owns a similar car to check in on the driver.

A stretch of Highway 404 that was closed following McAulay's death. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"If you know anyone with a vehicle like this, ask them to see it and where it is," Schmidt said. "Prove to yourself that they are not involved."

Police are also asking body shops and auto wreckers to check their records for a damaged Hyundai Sonata.

Cause of collision a mystery

In addition to providing some closure to McAulay's family, police are hoping the driver may provide some answers about how the collision occurred.

Investigators do not know what McAulay was doing on the highway at the time of the crash, and they're hoping to reconstruct exactly how it happened.

Immediately after the incident, Schmidt said it was possible the collision may have been unavoidable.

"At that time of the night, the highway was dark. There may have been nothing that driver could have done to avoid the collision," he said. "We don't know, we don't have those answers."