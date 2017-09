The eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 remain closed at Hurontario Street after a tractor-trailer crashed into guardrail, according to police.

Pictures from the scene show the truck spilled a load of skids on the highway.

According to the OPP, the collectors and express lanes were initially closed after the crash, but the collector lanes have since reopened.

Peel paramedics say they received a call about the crash just after 3 a.m. but there were no injuries.