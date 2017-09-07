A stretch of the westbound Highway 401 is closed at Harmony Road South in Oshawa after a man fleeing Ontario Provincial Police drove into two police cruisers, injuring an officer and damaging three other vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were in pursuit of a man driving westbound in a stolen vehicle around 1:15 p.m. when he "rammed" into two police cruisers that "were in position to make a stop," according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for the OPP.

All westbound lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Harmony Road South in Oshawa for a police investigation. (Mike Cole/CBC)

The suspect then sped away from the scene and exited the highway, Schmidt added, saying the driver collided with the guardrail of the Stevenson Road South ramp and crashed the silver Ford F150 pickup truck in a shopping centre parking lot at Laval Drive between Fox Street and Stevenson Road South, and abandoned it on foot.

A man, 26, from Whitby was arrested by police in Durham Region a short time later.

He remains in OPP custody, according to Schmidt. No charges have been laid at this time.

A man, 26, is accused of crashing a stolen pickup truck in a shopping centre parking lot, damaging three vehicles, after ramming it into two police cruisers on Highway 401, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. (Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)

The pickup truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in Port Hope, Ont., located some 50 kilometres east of Oshawa, while its owner was working, Schmidt said. It was reported to the OPP, who traced it to Highway 401.

Three other vehicles were damaged in the collision and an OPP officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Schmidt added.

All westbound lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Harmony Road for a police investigation. The roadway is expected to reopen by 6:30 p.m.