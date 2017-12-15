A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife in the Malvern neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a residence at 50 Empringham Dr., near Sewells Road, around 1:40 p.m. for reports that a woman was not breathing.

Emergency responders found a woman suffering from "severe trauma," a police news release said Friday.

The woman, aged 46, was taken to hospital, where she died.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be "multiple injuries," the release said.

A man was taken into custody at the time, police originally said. On Friday, the news release revealed that the man, aged 45, is the woman's husband.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.