If you've found yourself in the path of Hurricane Irma, or have planned to travel to affected areas, here is essential information you should keep on hand.

As of Thursday morning, Global Affairs Canada advises against all travel to the following countries and areas:

British Virgin Islands.

U.S. Virgin Islands.

Turks and Caicos.

Anguilla.

Antigua and Barbuda.

Montserrat.

Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Saint-Barthélemy.

Guadeloupe.

Saint Martin.

Sint Maarten.

Puerto Rico.

Southeastern and central Bahamas.

Haiti.

Dominican Republic.

Florida Keys.

They recommend avoiding non-essential travel, or exercising a high degree of caution to these areas:

Northwestern Bahamas.

Cuba.

You can find the most up-to-date travel advisories here.

Airline information

If your flight in or out of affected areas is with Air Canada, call 1-888-247-2262. The airline is rebooking certain flights free of charge until October.

For those flying with WestJet, call 1-888-937-8538 to rebook your flight. Those who booked with WestJet Vacations should call 1-877-737-7001. The airline has implemented "flexible change and cancel rules."

Sunwing has their hurricane policy in place for affected areas. They recommend checking with on-site representatives for information. The general line is 1-877-786-9464.

Air Transat's hurricane policy is in place for certain flights out of Florida, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Haiti. Their booking centre number is 1-866-322-6649.

Embassy and consulate contacts

Here are some key Canadian embassy and consulate numbers for affected areas:

If you need emergency assistance and can't reach an embassy, contact Global Affairs at 613-996-8885. You can call collect.

