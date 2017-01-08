A memorial was held Sunday for Alaa Al-Muhandis, the Milton woman killed during the New Year's Day shooting at an Istanbul nightclub.

​Al-Muhandis, 29, was an event planner and had two children with her husband, Asal Ahmed. The couple co-owned LooLoo Auto, a used-car lot in Milton.

She was among 39 people killed when a gunman shot his way into the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul just over an hour into 2017.

A 'blue rose'

On Sunday hundreds of people from the Iraqi community gathered at the Middle-Eastern Shahrayar Centre in Mississauga to pay their respects.

She was buried on Friday in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends.

Milton, Ont. resident Alaa Al-Muhandis was among the 39 people killed in the Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year's Eve. (Facebook)

Her cousin, Ammar Abdul-Raheem, offered a short statement to the media on behalf of the family Sunday, calling Al-Muhandis a "blue rose" who enjoyed art and always "brightened every room she was in."

"Her death has left us with emptiness and despair," said Abdul-Raheem. "Alaa, she loved and cared deeply for those around her, and she always made it a top priority to be there for them."

A landscaper who worked for Al-Muhandis and her husband said she always made everyone feel at home.

"Last time I saw her, she asked me to make a flower bed and I told her `you are the flower,`" said Basim Yousif. "She also asked for more grass because she wanted all the kids in the neighbourhood to play in her backyard."

Visiting sick friend

Al-Muhandis had been visiting a sick friend in Amman, Jordan, for the last few months, and had travelled to Istanbul with a small group of friends to ring in the New Year.

Many of her family members were shocked by the news of her death because they were unaware that she had gone to Turkey.

At least 69 people were injured in the nightclub shooting.

The gunman opened fire inside the club with an automatic rifle, reloading numerous times and shooting the wounded as they lay on the ground.

Gunman still at large

More than 10 people have been detained in connection with attack, including two foreign nationals, but the alleged gunman is still at large.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the shooting.