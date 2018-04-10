This family had their Humboldt tribute sticks stolen. Here's why they'll put more back out

Marcello Scola and his four-year-old son CJ heard about the Humboldt crash and wanted to pay tribute. So they put three sticks out on their porch.

But when Scola woke up Tuesday, two of those sticks were gone.

"I was like in shock. I couldn't believe it ... My friend and I were talking [and saying], 'No one's going to be ridiculous enough to go and steal these sticks,'" said Scola, who lives in Maple, Ont., a suburb of Vaughan.

"This morning when I woke up, I had to do a double take. I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?'"

CJ Scola poses with one of his sticks that was stolen from his family's porch. This was his first-ever hockey stick. (Submitted by Marcello Scola)

Sticks have popped up on porches all over the city and around the country as part of the #PutYourStickOut campaign to show support for the Saskatchewan junior hockey team. Fifteen players and support staff were killed in last Friday's crash; Scola wanted to remember them.

"I feel so much for the families that this happened to. Please return the little stick or don't steal anybody else's stick. Come together."

'Won't let this get the best of us'

Scola had put out his own stick and two of his son's smaller sticks — his first-ever hockey stick and his current stick, which had Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews's name on it. The thief only took his son's sticks, leaving the adult one behind.

He doesn't have a clue who stole them. Many in his neighbourhood had put sticks on their porches but he said he didn't know any neighbours who had their sticks stolen.

A photo of the porch after two sticks were stolen. The thief left behind Marcello Scola's adult stick but took both of his son's sticks. (Submitted by Marcello Scola)

As of Tuesday afternoon, he had yet to explain what happened to his son but he's planning on making a life lesson out of it.

"It's just sad to see that in a time like this, there's still people out there that can do something like this and I will try to explain it to him in a positive way," he said. "I won't let this get the best of us."

Scola was planning on putting more sticks back out on the porch. He's hoping the thief brings theirs back and stops stealing.

"If they want to steal another stick, I would give you the stick if you wanted it," he said.

CJ Scola poses with one of the sticks stolen from the porch. As of Tuesday afternoon, he hadn't heard what happened to the sticks but his dad was planning on using it as a positive learning experience. (Submitted by Marcello Scola)

"I will still keep putting it out there to pay my respect. I'm a father. My son plays hockey and it really touched us. I can only imagine what these poor parents are going through."