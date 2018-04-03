A student at Humber College is speaking out against a regulation passed by the school last summer making it easier to kick students out if they can't pay their tuition.

Journalism student Madalene Arias, 30, is in the last year of her studies, but for the last few months she was worried she would not be graduating with her classmates. She was holding down two part-time jobs when she lost one in February, which meant she was late paying her tuition mid-semester.

"I just felt it in my stomach, that feeling you get," she said. "I have to deal with this."

At first, Arias said she received reminders from the school that her payment of $3,600 for the winter semester was due. Then, she received letters stating she was no longer able to attend classes or access services.

Madalene Arias received this letter from Humber College when she couldn't make her tuition payment. (Madalene Arias)

"I was infuriated," she said. "It was so cruel and unfair. And also stupid. You're are talking about students, not people working full time."

The school's letter mentioned a payment plan, so Arias put one forward to the school, but emails obtained by CBC Toronto show Humber College rejected her proposal, so the student resorted to borrowing money from her mother.

"I hated doing that," she said. "At 30, you do not want to be finishing up a degree [and] asking your mother for money to finish that degree. I felt awful. I felt worthless. Just so angry with myself and the situation."

Humber College would only confirm to CBC Toronto Arias had paid her tuition in full.

The college did tell CBC Toronto it added a rule last summer to its admission requirements and academic regulations requiring students to pay their tuition each semester by a certain date or risk being kicked out.

"We were noticing there was a number [of students] who weren't having the opportunity or the ability to pay by the set dates," said Andrew Leopold, director of communications at Humber College.

In an email, Leopold also said the school saw an increase in the amount of unpaid fees each semester over the last three years, pointing out all post-secondary institutions in the province have enacted similar regulations.

'Not a solution'

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) also noticed more students across the country being unable to complete their studies within four years or having to drop out because they were unable to pay tuition.

"It's not a solution that works for the student," said Trina James with CFS. "It's a solution that works more for the institution."

Trina James, with the Canadian Federation of Students, says students should not face the prospect of being kicked out if they can't make their payment deadlines. (CBC)

James said CFS wanted institutions to work more collaboratively with students when it came to their payments, which Arias agrees with.

"You're looking at a very strong party, Humber being an education institution, and also, very much a corporation," she said. "And, you're looking at me. I'm broke. I'm working minimum wage jobs just to scrape by."