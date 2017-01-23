Officials say there has been no major increase in the number of students falling ill at a college in northwest Toronto after 215 reported becoming sick in the last four days.

The outbreak at a campus residence at Humber College North, near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West, is suspected to be norovirus. But the cause is yet to be confirmed.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was scheduled to visit the campus on Monday in a tour that was planned before the outbreak. She is expected to tour part of the campus but to avoid the residence where the illness has been reported.

Jennifer Beaudry, press secretary for Wynne, said no staff at the college will be pulled away from looking after students to escort the premier.

Notices have been put up at Humber College North to give advice to students to prevent the illness from spreading. (Sarah Walker)

A Toronto public health official, meanwhile, said testing is underway to determine if norovirus is responsible for the outbreak that began Thursday. Symptoms have included vomiting and diarrhea.

"The signs and symptoms of ill students continue to be suggestive of norovirus," Dr. Michael Finkelstein, associate medical officer of health, said in a statement on Monday.

"There has been no significant increase in the total number of ill students," he added.

According to the college, about 75 per cent of the students who were ill now say they are feeling better. It also said that staff are working hard to ensure the outbreak doesn't get worse. It said it hopes to have test results by the end of Monday.

Length of time 'very consistent' with norovirus

Finkelstein said the illness lasts about a day and half, a length of time that is "very consistent" with norovirus.

Humber College North said 75 per cent of students who fell ill now say they are feeling better. (CBC)

Food vendors on campus have discarded "open food items" that might have become contaminated by sick students. Self-serve food areas, such as soup and salad bars, have been shut down.

Toronto Public Health food safety inspectors were on campus to inspect food vendors. On the weekend, inspectors reviewed food preparation at the residence cafeteria twice. Food vendors, including Mucho Burrito, were to be inspected on Monday.

Andrew Leopold, communications director at Humber College, said staff are working hard to prevent the sickness from spreading.

"As of this morning, the number of ill students has not increased appreciably and we are working diligently to ensure that this continues," he said.

Toronto public health officials say testing is underway to determine why 215 people fell ill at Humber College North. (Grant Linton/CBC)

The college remains open and it was not told by public official healths to close, he said.

"We have been working with and taking guidance from Toronto Public Health. They have not given us any indication that we should close the campus," he said.

All classes and campus activities are continuing and the residence cafeteria as well as all eateries on campus remain open. Food items, such as utensils or condiments, are pre-packaged or being served by food service staff, he said.

Leopold said cleaning staff have been wiping down "high touch" and common areas with products specifically designed to deal with viruses such as norovirus.

The college is urging all students and employees to do the following: