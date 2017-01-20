More than 70 Humber College students fell ill Thursday night with some type of gastrointestinal illness, a spokesman for the Toronto school has confirmed.

The students, who all live at the one residence on the school's north campus at Highway 27 and Finch, started reporting feeling ill late in the afternoon, according to Andrew Leopold, director of communications.

More students fell ill as the evening wore on.

Seventy-seven students in total reported suffering from symptoms like vomiting and abdominal pain, Leopold told CBC Toronto.

He could not say whether the students had the flu or food poisoning.

"We have a number of people at Humber right now investigating and looking into why our students fell ill," Leopold said.