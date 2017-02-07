Homicide detectives have been called in after a body was found near the Humber River in Rexdale late Monday night.
Police were called to the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area around 11:30 p.m. and found a body without vital signs. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death was deemed a homicide early Tuesday morning.
More to come
