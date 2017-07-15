Peel Regional Police are asking the public's help in finding a suspect in a human trafficking case, and are appealing for other victims to come forward.

Police responded to a call on Monday from a woman who says she was held against her will at a Mississauga hotel. An investigation revealed that she was sexually assaulted and exploited for profit. Police say that the suspect "controlled all aspects of her life."

Investigators believe that there are other victims and are asking that they come forward.

A warrant has been issued for for 23-year-old Rohan Jones for a list of charges including sexual assault with a weapon, trafficking in persons, and material benefit from sexual services.

He's described as male black, 5'9" tall, 175 pounds with a medium build, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Drugs and Vice Unit at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3555 or 3515. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.