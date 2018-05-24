New
Remains found near Highway 401 those of missing Toronto man, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains found near Highway 401 in Scarborough are those of a man who had been reported missing in Toronto.
Foul play not suspected in man's death
The OPP says foul play is not suspected at this time, and that Toronto police have been alerted.
The 64-year-old was reported missing in September of 2016.