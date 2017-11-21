A body was found inside a burning vehicle near Woodbine Racetrack and casino in Rexdale, Toronto fire said early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called the scene of a single-car on fire near the on-ramp to Rexdale Boulevard at around 5 a.m. The vehicle appears to have rolled off the road and down onto a steep embankment.

Once crews managed to extinguish the vehicle fire, they discovered human remains inside the car, according to Toronto fire Capt. David Eckerman.

Toronto fire is on the scene for the investigation, but it is likely to be turned over to the Ontario Fire Marshal because of the death.

Eckerman said it's still too early to provide any information about the victim.