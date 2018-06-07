For up-to-the minute Ontario election results as the votes are counted Thursday night, CBC News has you covered.

We will have special coverage throughout the night and across all platforms.

Here's where you can watch and listen:

CBC News Network at 8 p.m. ET (this will include a pre-show with results beginning at 9 p.m. ET).

CBC Television in Ontario at 8 p.m. ET (this will also include a pre-show).

CBC Radio One at 9 p.m. ET. Tune in to your local station.

Get up-to-the minute results on CBCNews.ca, plus a live stream of our TV special.

Get the live stream on Facebook.

The live stream will also be available on Periscope and here on YouTube.

Co-hosts Dwight Drummond, anchor of CBC Toronto at 6, and Rosemary Barton, host of The National, will begin our election night special on CBC News Network. They will bring you the results and analysis from across Ontario.

Jill Dempsey of CBC Toronto's Metro Morning will host a radio special on CBC Radio One starting at 9 p.m. ET.

For up-to-the-minute, riding-by-riding results, go to CBCNews.ca and look for our election results dashboard.

You can customize the view to zero in on the ridings that matter most to you, or pull back to see results from a provincewide perspective.