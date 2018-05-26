How to watch, listen to the final Ontario leaders' debate

CBC News will have special coverage of the Ontario leaders' debate that will take place at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto on Sunday, May 27.

There will be coverage across all platforms. Here's where you can watch and listen:

CBC News Network at 6 p.m. ET (This will include a pre-show with the debate beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET).

CBC Radio One at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live streaming on CBC.ca/Toronto

CBC Toronto Facebook

Periscope

CBC News YouTube channel

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, the NDP's Andrea Horwath and Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford have all been invited to participate in the final leaders' debate ahead of the June 7 election.

Steve Paikin from TVO and Farah Nasser from Global News are the moderators.