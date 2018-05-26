How to watch, listen to the final Ontario leaders' debate
Tomorrow you'll be able to watch all three Ontario party leaders go head-to-head one last time before voters head to the polls on June 7.
Here's how to find Sunday's special coverage of the final Ontario leaders' debate
CBC News will have special coverage of the Ontario leaders' debate that will take place at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto on Sunday, May 27.
There will be coverage across all platforms. Here's where you can watch and listen:
- CBC News Network at 6 p.m. ET (This will include a pre-show with the debate beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET).
- CBC Radio One at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Live streaming on CBC.ca/Toronto
- CBC Toronto Facebook
- Periscope
- CBC News YouTube channel
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, the NDP's Andrea Horwath and Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford have all been invited to participate in the final leaders' debate ahead of the June 7 election.
Steve Paikin from TVO and Farah Nasser from Global News are the moderators.