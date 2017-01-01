Fire crews are putting out hot spots after a fire early Sunday severely damaged a mansion under construction in North York.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out at 1:24 a.m. near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CBC News.

Firefighters believe no one was in the house and that it is unoccupied, Powell said.

Winds were strong

More than 80 firefighters were involved in trying to contain the fire. It was brought under control by 4 a.m.

"Winds were strong last night," Powell said. "The rear of the house was fully involved when we arrived."

He said firefighters had to protect properties on either side of the house.

The estimated damage to the house is unknown, but Powell described it as severe.

"We have to speak to the owners," he said.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been on scene since this morning.

"It can smoulder a long, long time," he added.

