After multiple delays since the city approved the project in 2009, Hotel X has finally opened to guests this spring.

Is the latest addition to Exhibition Place worth the wait?

You be the judge.

The delay was partly due to the discovery in 2013 of contaminated soil on the site, which had to be removed. But now, the hotel lobby floor is covered in granite found in Brazil, the United States and China.

(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The pool on the 28th floor is open to guests only. The hotel has 404 rooms.

(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The hotel, which had an original projected completion date of 2015, now has a spectacular view of the lake.

(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Some rooms look out over the city skyline.

(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Hotel X's athletic facilities include four tennis courts. Staff hope it will entice professional sports teams to stay there.

(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The hotel museum has a glass floor that features parts of a fort the British Army built in 1840 to replace old Fort York.

(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

There are two theatres in the hotel, which staff hope will cater to Toronto film enthusiasts.

(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The hotel owner, Library Hotel Collection, commissioned original work from Toronto photographer Neil Dankoff.