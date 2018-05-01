'Finally, it's here': Hot spring weather arrives in Toronto on 1st of May

Hot spring weather is marking the first of May in Toronto and temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 20s this week, starting on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 25 C, with a humidex of 27, on Tuesday. The forecast is predicting warm weather, with above normal temperatures, right up until Saturday.

"Enjoy it," Etienne Gregoire, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada told CBC Toronto.

"We had a rough April. It's been a tough month, especially with that famous storm of ice pellets and freezing rain. Enjoy those beautiful days. Finally, they're here. People have been asking about them. It's time to take advantage of them."

'Absolutely great day tomorrow'

The forecast is calling for a mainly sunny Wednesday, a high of 24 C and a low of 13 C, and cloudy with a chance of showers on Thursday and Friday.

The high on Thursday will be 22 C, with a low of 9 C, and the high on Friday will be 20 C, with a low of 7 C. Tuesday's low at night will be 12 C.

"It's definitely warm spring weather for the next three or four days. It should be an absolutely great day tomorrow. The emphasis is really on the sunshine tomorrow," said Gregoire.

Emma Lewzey tweeted this photo of daffodils in Bloordale in Toronto. (Emma Lewzey‏/Twitter)

Warm air from the southern U.S. is bringing heat to Toronto, says Gregoire.

That air, in the form of a southwesterly flow, is coming from Texas, Arizona and Nevada and making its way into the Great Lakes region.

Chances of showers on Thursday, Friday

"That's all great news. The bad news in this is that when we get this kind flow, we get the occasional fast-moving weather disturbance," Gregoire said.

"For a couple of days, I think we're fairly fine with lots of sunshine and beautiful, beautiful days ahead, but toward Thursday, Friday, toward the weekend, it's going to start changing a a little bit in the form of a chance of showers," he said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be 10 degrees above normal, and on Thursday and Friday, it will be 5 degrees above normal.

A change is coming into the weekend and early week, when temperatures are expected to be more seasonal.