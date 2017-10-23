Ontario plans to reopen parts of two shuttered hospital sites in Toronto in a bid to tackle the province's significant shortage of beds for patients who need care, a situation that will likely get worse as flu season descends on the city.
Eric Hoskins, minister of health and long-term care, said Monday that Ontario will spend some $140 million to make 1,200 more hospital beds available in communities throughout the province.
Funding will also go towards improving care for patients transitioning out of a hospital. As part of that effort, 150 beds at Humber River Regional Hospital's former Finch Avenue site closed in 2015 and 75 beds at University Health Network's former Hillcrest site, which closed its doors in 2013, will be made available.
CBC Toronto first reported on the province's plan when it was still being negotiated in September. At the time, Hoskins said he was considering a similar strategy at other former health-care sites that are currently not being used to care for patients.
In addition to 1,200 beds, the government says the money will also be spent on:
- 207 new affordable housing units for seniors who need help when they leave hospital.
- Creating 503 "transitional care spaces" for up 1,700 patients who need assistance but don't require a hospital stay.
There are about 3,000 beds in Ontario hospitals currently occupied by what are called "alternate level of care" patients. They do not need acute care and have been discharged, but still need a level of help beyond what they could get at home on their own.
The Ontario Hospital Association reported last month that this summer brought the longest wait times for emergency care ever recorded in the province since record keeping began nine years ago.
It warned that the impending flu season could generate a "capacity crisis" in Toronto and beyond.
