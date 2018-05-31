Horwath defends activist NDP candidates, says people do 'radical' things for change
University-Rosedale NDP candidate Jessica Bell once arrested for mercury contamination protest
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is defending a candidate who was previously arrested for trespassing by saying sometimes people take "radical" actions to effect change.
Horwath was asked today about University-Rosedale candidate Jessica Bell, who was arrested as part of a protest over mercury contamination affecting the Grassy Narrows First Nation.
Horwath says that "people sometimes do quote-unquote radical things to get the attention of decision makers."
- Vote Compass | Track how your views align with the party platforms
- Poll Tracker | Ontario NDP moves ahead but trails in seats
- Ontario Votes 2018 | Complete coverage here
She says that if environmental activists hadn't been ringing alarm bells for years over climate change, the national conversation about it might not be where it is today.
The Progressive Conservatives have been trying to brand the NDP as having a "radical" slate of candidates, including one who held a vulgar anti-police sign at a demonstration, one whose Facebook page had an Adolf Hitler meme, and a woman who is against wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day.
Bell says she has no regrets about her arrest, saying the protest brought about positive change.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.