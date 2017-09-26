Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro brings movie magic to the AGO
The acclaimed director has a personal collection of more than 500 pieces of film memorabilia
CBC News Posted: Sep 26, 2017 9:50 PM ET Last Updated: Sep 26, 2017 10:47 PM ET
Horror movie mastermind Guillermo del Toro, a filmmaker celebrated for his singular aesthetic and subversive style, is in a bit of a love affair with Canada. Especially with Toronto, where he owns a home, and with Hamilton, where he has expressed interest in building a film studio.
His first time visiting Toronto was in 1997 to shoot his film Mimic. Winter was bitterly cold that year and filming was a struggle, but the experience stuck with him.
"The crew became family. I still work with a lot of them," del Toro told CBC News. "It's a testament to the Canadian spirit and the absolute top-notch quality of the crews."
Known for his boundless imagination, del Toro has made a litany of memorable films throughout his career, including the surreal Pan's Labyrinth and Pacific Rim.
He's also a collector of all things horror and fantasy. His home in Los Angeles is filled with more than 500 pieces of movie memorabilia, and he brought some of his most interesting pieces for his exhibition, At Home with Monsters, to the Art Gallery of Ontario.
Here's a glimpse of his personal collection:
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
19°C
Friday
Chance of showers
16°C
Saturday
Sunny
16°C
Sunday
Sunny
20°C
Monday
A mix of sun and cloud
19°C
Latest Toronto News Headlines
- An app is warning cyclists they'll have to fight for the Bloor Street bike lanes
- Ontario hospitals so jammed that province considers reopening mothballed site
- Ontario bill would require disclosure of pharmaceutical payments to health professionals
- Early autumn heat wave a mixed bag for Ontario's fruits and veggies
- Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro brings movie magic to the AGO
Top News Headlines
- Boeing Super Hornet jet purchase likely to become 1st casualty in possible trade war
- Puerto Ricans slam Trump's claim of 'amazing' aid after Maria: 'It's going to be unbearable for everyone'
- 'Radical and overreaching': Bell wants Canadians blocked from piracy websites
- 'This is what everybody is doing': Nigerians follow well-trodden N.Y. state migrant route to Canada
- Sidney Crosby isn't evil. He's a hockey player going to the White House: Robyn Urback
Most Viewed
- $15 minimum wage could cost 90K new jobs, but long-term outlook positive: TD
- Early autumn heat wave a mixed bag for Ontario's fruits and veggies
- Ontario bill would require disclosure of pharmaceutical payments to health professionals
- 'Absolutely ludicrous': City staff stood in the way of annual event to mark Rwandan genocide
- Justin Trudeau's 'foolish' China remarks spark anger
- Milton mom given 25 handmade hijabi dolls by mystery donor
- Toronto mom slams YMCA policy to only let people 16 and older pick up children
- Pilot project to halt six-months sober requirement for liver transplants
- Toronto cyclist recovers stolen bike in Kijiji 'sting,' wants police to be proactive
- Ontario housing minister defends new rent control rules in face of report on negative impact
Don't Miss
-
New
Bloor Street bike lane debate heating up as final report nears
-
New
Ontario poised to reopen shuttered hospital to cope with bed crunch
-
New
Ontario bill would require disclosure of pharmaceutical payments to health professionals
-
Early autumn heat wave a mixed bag for Ontario's fruits and veggies
-
Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro brings movie magic to the AGO
-
Toronto residents 'desensitized' to gun violence, says Miss Universe Canada finalist
-
New
Inukshuk art at Toronto's Pearson airport angers some Inuit in Nunavut
-
'Absolutely ludicrous': City staff stood in the way of annual event to mark Rwandan genocide
-
Human rights commission accuses Ontario of mistreating prisoners with mental health issues
-
$15 minimum wage could cost 90K new jobs, but long-term outlook positive: TD
-
U.S. imposing 220% duty on Bombardier CSeries planes
-
Gerrard Street East reopened after gas leak capped, residents allowed to return
-
Power restored in Forest Hill after hundreds without electricity for hours
-
Ontario housing minister defends new rent control rules in face of report on negative impact
-
NAFTA talks 'heated' and 'drama' lies ahead, Canada's U.S. ambassador says