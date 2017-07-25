Toronto police have arrested five men after they entered a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning carrying at least one firearm.

Police say they were called to Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant on Dundas Street West near Centre Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Toronto Police Service's Emergency Task Force was also called in to assist.

One of the men barricaded himself inside the restaurant, but police were able to successfully evacuate the building of all of its patrons without any injuries

Const. Victor Kwong, spokesperson for the Toronto police, said one officer was injured during the operation but the officer was not transported to hospital.

More than one of the five men who were arrested are known to police, and multiple charges have been laid, some of which are firearm related.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

