She was supposed to have been the godmother to Monica Chase's son this spring, but instead Michelle Riley became Toronto's 10th murder victim of the year.

As news broke of the 36-year-old's death, tributes poured in on social media from friends and family remembering Riley as caring, assertive and fiercely loyal.

She had to be, friends told CBC Toronto, due to years living on the street.

"We didn't always see eye-to-eye but when I needed someone she was there," said Chase, 27, who'd known Riley for 10 years.

Part of the family

Riley, Chase said, was someone who cared deeply about homeless youth and volunteered at various out-of-the-cold facilities as well as Knox Presbyterian Church and Yonge Street Mission Evergreen Centre for Youth.

Chase said friends were remembering Riley as a woman "with a heart of gold and an iron fist."

Michelle Riley, Monica Chase said, was someone who cared deeply about homeless youth and volunteered at various out-of-the-cold facilities as well as Knox Presbyterian Church and Yonge Street Mission Evergreen. (Facebook)

Riley had been homeless for some five or six years before just recently moving into a place of her own, her friend George Marinacci told CBC News.

Marinacci, too, was on his own, living on the street when he met Riley. It wasn't long before she became part of the family.

"We didn't bother with nobody at all, we would be by ourselves," he said. "If somebody wanted to bother us then we would be there to stick up for each other."

'Be a woman'

"She was one of those people who had a big mouth and if somebody was to say something bad, she would be right on you, no ifs, ands or buts."

As news broke of the Michelle Riley's death, tributes poured in on social media from friends and family remembering the 36-year-old as caring, assertive and fiercely loyal. (Facebook)

On Thursday morning, police were called to 500 Dawes Rd., near Beth Street, where they found Riley inside an apartment without vital signs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. Police are investigating the possibility that the man was Riley's roommate.

Chase's last memory with Riley was at Knox, having fun and reflecting on life.

"In life you have to do what's right and be a woman and let certain people go because sometimes those individuals aren't right for you," Riley had told her. "Don't let the haters get to you."

'Never forgotten'

Friends remembering Riley as a strong, protective woman fighting her own battles and trying to get her life on track were stunned by her death.

"She didn't deserve to go this way at all," Marinacci said. "She was always giving and giving and giving and never getting anything back."

As for Chase, she says the two will always remain street sisters and that Riley's memory will never be far.

She intends to use "Riley" as her son's middle name.

"Gone too soon," she said. "But never forgotten."