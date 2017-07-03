Police have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Regent Park as Lemard Champagnie.

The 30-year-old Toronto resident was taken to a trauma centre with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Toronto police said Monday afternoon that the man was gunned down by at least one suspect driving a black SUV northbound on Regent Street.

The suspects opened fire and struck the man multiple times, police said.

Police said the assailants also shot at another victim, who managed to escape injury by fleeing into a nearby unlocked home.

Det. Andy Singh said police believe the shooting was targeted and that there was a relationship between the two victims, but have not yet confirmed these details.

​Police are searching for other witnesses to the shooting, or anyone who may have seen a dark SUV leaving the area of Dundas and Parliament streets around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Suze Morrison, a resident of Regent Park, said she and her husband performed CPR on the man who died before firefighters, police and paramedics arrived. (Supplied)

Suze Morrison, 29, said Monday that she and her husband, Trevor Morey, 30, were driving home from a movie when they saw the injured man lying on the sidewalk at the corner of Regent and Cole Streets around 9 p.m.

She would like his family to know that she and her husband tried to save him.

Morrison said she called 911 and she and her husband began to perform CPR. Within minutes, Toronto firefighters from a nearby station arrived followed by other emergency services crews.

"We were with their family member at the end and we tried," Morrison told CBC Toronto. "If it were me, and I had lost someone, I would want to know that someone was there and had fought for them. I would want to make that connection."

A child checks out a bullet hole in the windshield of a car in front of a home on Cole Street. Other bullets hit adjacent homes, shattering glass. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Morrison said that neither she nor her husband initially realized the man had been shot until they saw his chest, which was covered by shirt with three or four circular blood stains.

"We are both trained in first aid and CPR, so we rolled him over and started doing CPR," she said. "Within minutes, we had police, firefighters, EMS on the scene."

Morrison said the death has distressed her and her husband.

"It's definitely been a traumatic night for us," she said. "We really didn't get a lot of sleep. It's definitely sad; we're still processing."

At least 10 shell casings were found at the scene.