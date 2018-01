Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening.

Officers initially responded to reports of gunfire on Waterton Road shortly after 8 p.m., where they discovered a man in a laneway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Toronto police have confirmed that the victim is Shaquille Wallace, of Toronto.

A postmortem is scheduled for Wednesday.