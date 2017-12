The Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating after a woman was found dead at an address on a residential street in Scarborough's Port Union neighbourhood.

Investigators are on scene at a residence on Bathgate Drive, close to the intersection of Port Union Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tweeted at about 3 a.m. that one person was in custody and that there was no danger to the public.

More to come