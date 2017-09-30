A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting behind Sheridan Mall in North York, police said Saturday, the second fatal shooting at the shopping plaza in the past month.

Police were called to the parking lot behind the mall around 8 p.m. Friday evening. Officers found the victim badly injured, lying on the ground with a bullet wound.

Toronto police homicide detective Christopher Ruhl told CP24 that the victim was with some friends, apparently listening to music, when a second vehicle approached. Three people got out and confronted the victim.

A fourth individual remained in the second vehicle, Ruhl said.

At some point shortly after the altercation began, the victim was shot.

Ruhl told CBC Toronto that police hope to release images of the suspects' vehicle later Saturday.

To me, this a family place, so it's devastating. - Rickey Anderson, local resident

No other information about the victim has been released.

This was the second shooting to take place at Sheridan Mall in the last month.

Last month, terrified shoppers ran for cover during the busy dinner hour at the mall as Jovane Clarke, 22, was chased inside from the parking garage and gunned down. Clarke died on the plaza's floor.

Investigators are still working on identifying the four suspects and determining a motive.

Locals told CBC Toronto that they hope police can do something to curb the intermittent violence that has put people on edge in a neighbourhood with a strong sense of community.

"I don't know what's going on, but I'm hoping that it stops," said Rickey Anderson, who was dropping by the area to pick up something to eat when he heard about the shooting.

"I come here all the time — to eat, and I drive my truck around here. To me, this a family place, so it's devastating," he said.