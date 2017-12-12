Homicide investigators are on the scene in the Malvern neighbourhood where a woman is dead.
Police were called to the Empringham Drive and Sewells Road area around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a woman not breathing.
She was rushed without vital signs to hospital, where she was then pronounced dead.
One man is in custody. Police are not yet revealing any details about the victim or the man's identity.
