Homicide detectives investigate after body found inside car in Richmond Hill

Officers with York Regional Police's homicide unit are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a car in Richmond Hill on Thursday morning.

Police arrived at a home in the area of Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court around 6:50 a.m.

Officers located a vehicle parked in a residence's driveway with the man's body in the driver's seat.

The victim has not been identified and police have not yet determined the cause of death.

The homicide unit has taken over the case.

Detectives are calling on witnesses and asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or to leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com

More to come