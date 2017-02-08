A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fight in the Willowdale neighbourhood Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Investigators say officers responded to a local hospital for a sudden death investigation. They allege two 19-year-old men had gotten into a fight in the area of Hounslow Avenue and Beecroft Road.

Friends of one of the men rushed him to hospital, where he later died. In their written news release, issued Wednesday, police don't specify the victim's injuries.

The man has been identified as Haozhi Wang of Toronto.

Police have charged Boqiao Fan, also from Toronto, with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.