Toronto may extend the hours of its drop-in shelters and double their capacity because of lessons learned last winter and shortcomings pointed out in a recent ombudsman inquiry.

Toronto Ombudsman Susan Opler said the drop-in shelter approach in the city is piecemeal when it comes to addressing the large need.

While shelter operators had good intentions by taking in more people when demand swelled on the coldest of days, she said more needs to be done.

"Dignity and fairness to these people that you are serving requires that you understand what your capacity is and have a contingency plan in place when they hit capacity," Opler told Metro Morning on Tuesday.

In addition to Out of the Cold programs run by churches and volunteers, the city runs drop-in warming shelters in the winter. Last year, the shelters run by the city were the Margaret's Toronto East Drop-in Centre, St. Felix Centre and the St. Lawrence Community Center.

The ombudsman inquiry into drop-in services has spurred the city's division of shelter, support and housing administration to ask council to approve extending the season for drop-in centres and double their capacity.

Toronto Ombudsman Susan Opler says she launched the inquiry after hearing an interview on CBC's Metro Morning about the difficulties homeless people were facing last winter. (CBC)

Research by the ombudsman shows that many of the city's most vulnerable prefer to seek shelter at the drop-in centres because they have fewer barriers.

Opler said the curfews and routine that come with staying in emergency shelters work best for individuals who have been homeless for 60 days or less.

But homeless people who live under bridges, in parks or on the streets are often unable or unwilling to use the traditional shelter model.

"Most who use cold weather drop-ins have been homeless for more than a year," Opler said.

"Their needs are much more complex for reasons of mental illness, past trauma, physical health concerns."

Her research found that these individuals prefer the model of the cold-weather emergency shelters the city has been running so they can just come in, take a shower, get warm and maybe sleep on a mat.

Opler said one recommendation in her report is particularly important. She said the city needs to better communicate how they operate and be clear about the drop-in locations that open.

Last year, neighbours of the St.Lawrence Community Centre were surprised to see it being run as a warming station overnight. Their concern was its proximity to a school.

Opler says transparency will go a long way to alleviate neighbourhood concerns.

"The public needed to know there was adequate planning and execution going on and that these issues were being properly addressed."