At least 70 homeless people have died in Toronto in the first nine months of this year, the city's medical officer of health said Monday.

Dr. Eileen de Villa told a Toronto Board of Health meeting that 57 of those who died were men, while 13 were women. The median of age of those who died is 48 years old.

She said more than 200 health and social service agencies reported the data through a new data collection tool.

"Based on these numbers ... being homeless is absolutely a significant risk factor for early death," she said.

​Forty-six homeless people died indoors, four died outdoors, and the location of 20 deaths was unknown.

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa says at least 70 homeless people died in Toronto in the first nine months of this year. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

There were 27 deaths in the first quarter, 21 deaths in the second quarter and 22 deaths in the third quarter.

De Villa said the average of the numbers is 1.8 deaths per week.

Many deaths due to overdoses

The cause of death varied but a number were associated with overdoses. There were many single causes of death among the 70 deaths.

There were as many deaths in February as there were in July. A total of 11 homeless people died in each of those months.

Of the 70, a total of 32 were investigated more fully by the regional coroner, she said.

The health and social services agencies report deaths of homeless people to Toronto Public Health through an online form.

Hospitals are not yet included in the reporting system, de Villa said.

Data collected includes the homeless person's age, gender, date of death, location and cause of death, any Indigenous heritage, history of homelessness, agencies used by the person, and contact information for the person reporting the death.

City using data to identify trends

The tracking system focuses on homeless people who die while living on the street, the home of a friend or family, at a shelter or other location. All data collected is confidential.

On its website, Toronto Public Health says it is tracking the deaths of homeless people to get a better idea of the number of deaths and to identify year to year, seasonal and geographic trends.

Data is being collected for people who are experiencing homelessness and who die while living at shelters, on the street, or at other locations.

"This will provide solid evidence on which to base efforts to improve the health of this vulnerable population," it reads.

Previously, the city tracked only the deaths of those living in shelters that it funds.