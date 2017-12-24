Wondering what's open and closed over Christmas and Boxing Day? We've got you covered:

Transit

TTC

TTC service on Christmas Day will follow a Sunday schedule, while on Boxing Day the TTC will run on a special holiday schedule. Most routes will follow a Sunday schedule on Boxing Day but will start earlier at 6 a.m. Routes that do not normally run on Sunday will not run on Boxing Day.

Wheel Trans

All regularly scheduled Wheel Trans trips between Dec. 24 and Jan. 6 will be cancelled. All travel arrangements will need to be booked instead.

GO Transit

GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day and a Sunday schedule on Christmas.

City Services

311 Toronto and Emergency Services will be operational on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day.

Most city operations and all municipal offices will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day.

There will be no night garbage collection on Christmas. Collection for night garbage will occur the following day on Boxing Day.

Most city transfer station and drop-off depots will be closed on Christmas.

More information on recycling, organics and garbage collection is available on this website.

This City of Toronto website also has more information on other city services.

Recreation ​

Libraries

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day.

Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo will be closed on Christmas.

Skating Rinks

Indoor rinks will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day. Some outdoor rinks are open may be unsupervised. Click here for individual rink schedules.

Rec centres

Community recreation centres will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day. Some facilities may be closed for annual maintenance.

Pools

Pool hours and closures will vary during the holiday season. To find your local pool's hours, check this website.

Movie theatres

The TIFF Bell Lightbox will be open for business as usual during the holidays.

All Cineplex theatres will be open on Christmas. Check online for showtimes in your location.

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema will be closed on Christmas Eve.

Revue Cinema will be closed on Christmas and open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. ​

Malls

The Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Boxing Day.

​Yorkdale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Boxing Day.

​Sherway Gardens will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open on Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

East York Town Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

​Fairview Mall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Woodbine Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Centerpoint Mall will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Boxing Day.

LCBO/The Beer Store

All LCBO stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day. The store locator on LCBO's website has more information on specific store hours.

All Beer Store locations will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Grocery stores

Some operating schedules for local stores may vary. Please check the retailer's website for store hours for your area.

Loblaws

Holiday hours for Loblaws stores may vary by location. The Carlton Street Loblaws will be open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check Loblaws' website for information on your local store's operating hours.

No Frills

Holiday hours for No Frills stores may vary by location. Luciano's No Frills on Front Street E. will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check No Frills' website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Metro

All Metro stores in Toronto will be closed on Christmas.

Food Basics

All Food Basics stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas. Most Food Basics stores in Toronto will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day, but check Food Basics' website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Longo's

​Store hours for Longo's stores may vary during the holiday season. Longo's Maple Leaf Square location will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day. Check Longo's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Sobeys

​Store hours for Sobeys and Sobeys Urban Fresh stores may vary during the holiday season. The Sobeys Urban Fresh Spadina location will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day. Check Sobeys' website for information on your local store's operating hours.

FreshCo​

​Store hours for FreshCo stores may vary during the holiday season. The FreshCo Queen & Gladstone location will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Boxing Day. Check FreschCo's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Whole Foods Market

​Store hours for Whole Foods Market stores may vary during the holiday season. The Whole Foods Market Yorkville location will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day. Check Whole Foods Market's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Big box stores

Walmart

Holiday hours for Walmart stores may vary by location. The Dufferin Mall Walmart Supercentre will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Boxing Day. Check Walmart's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Canadian Tire

Holiday hours for Canadian Tire stores may vary by location. The Toronto Eaton Centre Canadian Tire will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boxing Day. Check Canadian Tire's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Real Canadian Superstore

Holiday hours for Real Canadian Superstore stores may vary by location. The Don Mills Real Canadian Superstore will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day. Check Real Canadian Superstore's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Costco

Costco stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas and open Boxing Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pharmacies

Shoppers Drug Mart hours and closures vary during the holiday season. To find your local store's hours, check the their website or call your local Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy.

Rexall PharmaPlus hours and closures vary during the holiday season. To find your local store's hours, check the their website or call your local Rexall PharmaPlus pharmacy.

Guardian and I.D.A. hours and closures vary during the holiday season. To find your local store's hours, call your local Guardian or I.D.A. pharmacy.